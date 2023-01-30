NASDAQ index is back below its 200 day moving average

The NASDAQ index is continuing to its slide to the downside today with the index now down around -200 points or -1.72% at 11422.

The move to the downside has now taken the price back below its key 200 day moving average at 11497.36. The price closed above that moving average on Friday. The close was the first above the 200 day moving average since January 2022. The price also moved above the 50% retracement of the range since the August high at 11634.96 on Friday, but closed below that target level.

Falling back below the 200 day moving average is a disappointment for the buyers looking for the break to the upside to trigger more momentum.

It will now take a move back above that key moving average to give the buyers more confidence that further upside momentum can be achieved. Absent that, and the sellers are back in control.