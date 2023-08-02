The NASDAQ index is down close to 2% on the day and in the process tests the 14,000 area. That area is a key technical area going back to mid-July. The price gapped above the level and then retested the level on July 21, July 24, and again last week on July 27.

A move - with more momentum below that level - would have traders looking toward its 200-hour moving average currently at 13923.79. Break below that level and it opens a door for further selling potential.

Looking at the other major indices: