NASDAQ index price tests its 100 & 200 hour moving averages

The NASDAQ index is currently trading up around 450 points or 2.94% at 15672. The high price just reached 15684.95. At the high the index tested its near converged 200 and 100 hour moving averages.

The 200 hour moving average comes in at 15684.47

The 100 hour moving average comes in at 15687.01

The high price stalled between those levels and has backed off modestly on profit taking.

Going forward it would take a move above both (and stay above) to increase the bullish bias. Absent that break and the 50% midpoint of the move down from the all-time high in November is support at 15571.64.