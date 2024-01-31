The Nasdaq index is the biggest decliner of the three major stock indices with a fall of 1.4%. That decline has taken the price of the index down toward its rising 100-hour moving average currently at 15226.50. A move below that level would increase the bearish bias and have traders looking toward the 200 hour movie average at 15050.50.

Conversely, if buyers step in against the support target, and stay above, we should see a rotation back to the upside with the 50-hour moving average at 15509.90 as the next key upside resistance target.