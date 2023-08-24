The NASDAQ index is now down over 1% at 13581.28 down 137.69 points or 1.00%. The sharp move to the downside has the price back below its 100 hour moving average at 13661.20. The 50 hour moving average is lower at 13506.23.
The S&P index is also lower and trading near Lowe's for the day. It is currently down -23.28 points or -0.53% at 4412.55. On the downside, it's 50 hour moving average comes in a 4405.36. At the open, they price gap above its 100 hour moving average at 4445.84, but sellers were waiting and push the price lower.
In a big surprise, the shares of Nvidia are now trading below its previous highs from Tuesday and going back to July 14 between $480 and $481.90. The current price is trading at $478.56. That's still up $7.44 or 1.55%, but well off its high at $502.52 in US trading today (the premarket price was even higher).
Sell the fact trading .