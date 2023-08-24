The NASDAQ index is now down over 1% at 13581.28 down 137.69 points or 1.00%. The sharp move to the downside has the price back below its 100 hour moving average at 13661.20. The 50 hour moving average is lower at 13506.23.

NASDAQ index down below its 100 hour moving average

The S&P index is also lower and trading near Lowe's for the day. It is currently down -23.28 points or -0.53% at 4412.55. On the downside, it's 50 hour moving average comes in a 4405.36. At the open, they price gap above its 100 hour moving average at 4445.84, but sellers were waiting and push the price lower.

In a big surprise, the shares of Nvidia are now trading below its previous highs from Tuesday and going back to July 14 between $480 and $481.90. The current price is trading at $478.56. That's still up $7.44 or 1.55%, but well off its high at $502.52 in US trading today (the premarket price was even higher).

Sell the fact trading .