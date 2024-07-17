The NASDAQ index continues to get hit with the price now down 500 points or -2.72%. That is its largest decline since December 2022.

Looking at the hourly chart below, the price gap lower and immediately moved below its 100-hour moving average (blue line currently at 18194). The next key target area comes between 17820 and 17839. Those levels represent the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the May 31 low and the rising 200-hour moving average. The price has not traded below its 200-hour moving average since May 2 (at a level 16014 - so the price is much higher of course).

Of course, the major movers in the Magnificent 7 will be releasing earnings but not for a week or so. Alphabet, Microsoft and Tesla kick if off on July 23rd. Nvidia won;t announce until August 15 nearly a month from now.

Below is the tentative schedule.

Alphabet, July 23

Microsoft July 23

Tesla July 23

Amazon, July 25

Meta Platforms, July 31

Apple, August 1

Nvidia, August 15

This may be a quarter where these major players announce BEATS, but the focus will be more on the forward guidance.