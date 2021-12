NASDAQ index test the 100 day moving average

The NASDAQ index is now down over 400 points or -2.6%.

IN the process the index is testing its 100 day moving average at 15160.59. The price has moved below that moving average level at some point each of the last three trading days, but the price has not been able to close below the key moving average. Early in December, the price also fell below the moving average level was able to close at or near the moving average level.