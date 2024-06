The NASDAQ index is now negative on the day. All the major indices are now in the red with the Dow Industrial Average average down -1.0%

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow is down -386 point or -1.0% at 38301

S&P is down -30.14 point or -0.57% at 5247.19

NASDAQ index -32.74 points or -0.19% at 16703

Looking at the S&P index, it has the form below a swing area between 5254.34 and 5260.45 on its hourly chart (see yellow area and read numbered circles on the chart below).