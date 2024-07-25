The selling in the NASDAQ index continues with the index now down -1.75%. Yesterday the index fell over -3.6% it's worst trading day since December 2022.

Looking at the daily chart, the price is approaching its 50% midpoint of the move up from the April 2024 low. That level comes in at 16976.54. Below that, the rising 100-day moving average comes in at 16807.78. The low price has reached 17033.

Yesterday, the price closed below its 50-day moving average at 17523.02.

Market action is a volatile.

The Magnificent 7 currently (10:19 AM ET)

Nvidia -4.8%

Amazon -1.31%

Meta Platforms -2.80%

Microsoft -1.97%

Tesla +2.16%

Alphabet -2.09%

Apple -1.56%

The Magnificent 7 ETF has now moved down -14.29% from its July 10 high (to the low today) and also reached below its 50% midpoint of the move up from the April swing low. They are bouncing off the lows as I type as the Nasdaq is now only down -0.84%.

Nasdaq from the high to the low today shed -8.69%