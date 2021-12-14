NASDAQ index tests its 100 day moving average

The NASDAQ index is trading down around -260 points or -1.68% at 15154.25. In the process, the index is testing its 100 day moving average at 15147.57. The low price did reach below the level at 15128.18. However, the price has moved modestly above the level.

Key test from a technical perspective. If there is a bigger move below the moving average line, we could see the sellers increasing momentum to the downside. The 61.8% retracement of the move up from the November low comes in at 14957.36. That is near the low price from December at 14931.06.

