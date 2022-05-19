Nasdaq index trades above and below the 50% midpoint

The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. Read this Term index has been trading up an down today. The high price reached 11562.82. The low price extended to 11313.31. Near the midpoint of that range sits the 50% midpoint of the trading range since the post pandemic low. That midpoint comes in at 11449.29.

The current prices above that level at 11489, above the midpoint level. Tilt is a little to the bullish side.

Nevertheless, the ups and downs today around the midpoint of the long-term range suggests that the traders are trying to figure out what's next. Is it a time to correct back to the upside away from the 50% level, or does the price head back toward a retest of the lows from last week at 11108.76?

As a guide, the move down from the November 22 high to the low price reached on May 12 took the NASDAQ index down -31.48%.

Going back to the sell off from the pandemic back in March 2020, that selloff from the global economy shut down, subtracted -32.04%. So the moves lower are nearly the same.

Of course inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term may have peaked (at 8.5% ish) but oil prices remain elevated.

Wheat prices this week moved up toward the spike highs seen on March 8, and well off the corrective lows from March 30. The high reached $13.63 on March 8. The low extended to $9.72 on March 30. The current price is at $12.09.

Corn prices are near their highest level going back to September 2012.

Moreover, retailers like a Target said they have been holding back on price increases mainly as a result of higher costs from energy/employment. However, if they and others decide to push prices up, inflation from the goods standpoint may have another leg to the upside.

Needless to say, food inflation, energy inflation and supply chain constraints as a result of China Covid lockdowns has the Federal Reserve concerned about persistently high inflation which could lead to rates moving much higher than the neutral rate of near 2.5%.

If so, where do stocks belong?

Back at the start of the pandemic, growth was expected to slow, but inflation was also expected to move sharply lower as well. Central bank policy and fiscal policy was growth oriented and expansionary. That dynamic is not the case now.

Looking at the S&P index, the story is a bit different.

On the daily chart below, the price low from last week reached 3858.87. That is still above the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the March 2020 low which comes in at 3815.20.

The decline from the January high to the low reached last week took the S&P index down -19.92%. The decline back in March 2020 saw the S&P index fall -35.41%.

So on a relative basis, the S&P is fairing better now than the March 2020 pandemic selloff. The index is also fairing better than the NASDAQ index. The correction is so far not even reached the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the March 2020 low. That puts the correction still in the plain-vanilla variety. Traders will be watching the 38.2% retracement on another dip going forward.

S&P is still above the 38.2% retracement level