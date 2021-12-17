NASDAQ index on the daily chart

The NASDAQ index has push back higher erasing it's earlier declines and now trades up on the trading day. The high price just reached 15234.64.

The run to the upside has also moved the price back above its 100 day moving average at 15164.82.

The price in the NASDAQ has traded below its 100 day moving average over the last four trading days, but has not closed below that moving average level. Back on December 3, the price also tried to close below the 100 day moving average but could not succeed.

The squeeze is on....at least in the technology shares.

PS. The dow and the S&P remain lower but off their low levels

Dow is down -251 points or -0.70% at 35642.60. The low for the day took the index down -613.38 points

S&P index is down -15.1 point or -0.33% at 4653. The low for the day took the index down -69.27 points

The Russell 2000 index is also positive now by 31 points or 1.47% at 2184.07. It's session low reached 2124.73 before rebounding higher