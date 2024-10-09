The NASDAQ index is now trading up over 113 points or 0.62% at 18295.69. The high price reached 18299.22. That has taken the price within 2% of it's all time high closing level at 18647.45. The intraday high close level came in at 18671.07. The next target comes against the high price from September at 18327.34.

The Magnificent Seven have had mixed results over the last month of trading. Leading the way is Nvidia with a gain of 22.29%. The laggard is Microsoft with a gain of only 1.19%

NVIDIA: +22.29%

Meta Platforms: +16.28%

Alphabet A: +8.82%

Tesla: +7.85%

Apple: +3.73%

Amazon: +2.86%

Microsoft: +1.19%

The S&P index is reaching a new intraday high today. They high price has reached 5790.430

The Dow industrial average is on pace to close at a new record level but is short of its intraday high level at 42628.32. The high price is reached for 42485.76 so far today.