With the NASDAQ index up 260 points or 1.63% at 16292.37, it is on pace for a all-time high closing level. The previous high was reached last Friday at 16274.94.

The S&P index is also on pace for a record close today. It's previous record close was at 5137.07 also reached on Friday. The S&P index is currently trading at 5159.02 of 54.26 points or 1.06%.

Shares of Nvidia are trading at a new record level as is Meta. Nvidia shares broke $900 for the first time today and trades currently at $922.30 up $35.40 or 4.0%.

Meta broke above $500 today and trades at $512.43 up $16.34 or 3.29%