NASDAQ index moves toward 38.2% retracement

The NASDAQ index is now down -600 points or -3.34%. That's its worst trading day since November 2, 2022 when the index fell -3.36%.

The price is approaching its 38.2% retracement of the move up from the April 22 low. That level comes in at 17353.82. The low price as reached 17391.94 (WHoops - now 17371.69)

From the session highs reached on July 11, the price has now fallen -6.83%.

Kramer wrote earlier....

WIth the last hour moving lower, will buyers show up against the 38.2% retracement?