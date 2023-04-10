NASDAQ index bounces away from its 100 hour moving average

The NASDAQ index opened it lower and moved lower in the first hour of trading. The low price for the day reached 11924.20. That sniff the rising 100 hour movie average which is at 11907.43 at the open today. Stay above the 100 hour movie average kept the buyers in play, and they have pushed the price up higher.

The price has rebounded and currently trades at 12017. The high price reach 12018.62.

The high price last week reached 12224.68 on Tuesday. That fell short of the prior Friday high of 12227.93 (March 31). That level came in about 42 points short of February cycle high which reached up to 12269.55 back in February. That high was near the high price going back to September 12, 2022 at. It would take a move above the 12270.19 to increase the bullish bias.