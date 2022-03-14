The NASDAQ index had another tumble with the index falling -2.04% and closing below the February low at 12587. The price closed the day at 12581.23.

NASDAQ index closed below its February low

Looking at the major indices, the Dow industrial average squeaked out a small gain of 1.05 point (at least it was a gain). The S&P index was lower. The Russell 2000 also fell sharply (in line with the Nasdaq index).

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average, +1.05 points or 0.0% at 32945.425

S&P index -31.2 points or -0.74% at 4173.12

NASDAQ index -262.58 points or -2.04% at 12581.23

Russell 2000-37.94 points or -1.92% at 1941.719

The energy sector was the hardest hit at -3.0% as oil prices fell sharply. Technology fell -1.8% and consumer discretionary fell -1.7%.

On the plus side, financials were the biggest gainer with a 1.3% rise, while healthcare rose 0.7% and consumer staples increased 0.5%

Some of the biggest the gainers included:

Deutsche Bank, plus a .63%

Moderna, +8.59%

Pfizer, +3.92%

Charles Schwab, +3.78%

American Express +2.9%

Wells Fargo +2.87%

Dollar Tree +2.76%

Bank of America +2.13%

Papa John's +2.13%

Visa +1.89%

American Express +1.64%

Some of the biggest losers included:

Gamestop, -15.77%

Doordash, -12.54%

Nio, -12.26%

Alibaba, -10.38%

Tencent, -8.94%

Palantir, -8.52%

Snowflake, -7.58%

Sofi, -7.25%

Qualcomm, -7.25%

Snap, -7.02%

Block, -6.9%

Looking at the Dow 30, the biggest losers included:

Nike, -4.13%

Intel -3.12%

Apple -2.66%

Chevron -2.45%

Salesforce -2.38%

The biggest gainers in the Dow 30 included

American Express +2.9%

Travelers +1.9%

Visa +1.89%

Coca-Cola +1.86%

3M +1.77%