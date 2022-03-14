The NASDAQ index had another tumble with the index falling -2.04% and closing below the February low at 12587. The price closed the day at 12581.23.
Looking at the major indices, the Dow industrial average squeaked out a small gain of 1.05 point (at least it was a gain). The S&P index was lower. The Russell 2000 also fell sharply (in line with the Nasdaq index).
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average, +1.05 points or 0.0% at 32945.425
- S&P index -31.2 points or -0.74% at 4173.12
- NASDAQ index -262.58 points or -2.04% at 12581.23
- Russell 2000-37.94 points or -1.92% at 1941.719
The energy sector was the hardest hit at -3.0% as oil prices fell sharply. Technology fell -1.8% and consumer discretionary fell -1.7%.
On the plus side, financials were the biggest gainer with a 1.3% rise, while healthcare rose 0.7% and consumer staples increased 0.5%
Some of the biggest the gainers included:
- Deutsche Bank, plus a .63%
- Moderna, +8.59%
- Pfizer, +3.92%
- Charles Schwab, +3.78%
- American Express +2.9%
- Wells Fargo +2.87%
- Dollar Tree +2.76%
- Bank of America +2.13%
- Papa John's +2.13%
- Visa +1.89%
- American Express +1.64%
Some of the biggest losers included:
- Gamestop, -15.77%
- Doordash, -12.54%
- Nio, -12.26%
- Alibaba, -10.38%
- Tencent, -8.94%
- Palantir, -8.52%
- Snowflake, -7.58%
- Sofi, -7.25%
- Qualcomm, -7.25%
- Snap, -7.02%
- Block, -6.9%
Looking at the Dow 30, the biggest losers included:
- Nike, -4.13%
- Intel -3.12%
- Apple -2.66%
- Chevron -2.45%
- Salesforce -2.38%
The biggest gainers in the Dow 30 included
- American Express +2.9%
- Travelers +1.9%
- Visa +1.89%
- Coca-Cola +1.86%
- 3M +1.77%