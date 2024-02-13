The major indices are trading to/near lows for the day as the intraday correction higher fizzles. The move lower is testing a key MA for the Nasdaq. It is breaking below the 100-hour MA on the S&P.

NASDAQ: The Nasdaq index is down retesting its rising 100-hour MA at 15607.25. A move below would have traders targeting its 38.2% retracement (2024 range) and swing level at 15468.25. Below that level, the 200-hour moving average and 50% midpoint (2024 range) comes in at 15279.26 and would be targeted.

S&P: For the S&P index, it fell below a channel trendline and swing area near 4955 and has more recently broken below its 100-hour moving average at 4940.34. The next target area comes at the 38.2% retracement of the 2024 trading range on the hourly chart at 4908.45. That is near the high of a swing area down to 4896.79 (see chart below).