Nasdaq
The Nasdaq index is testing the session high

The NASDAQ index is testing - now moving above - the earlier high for the day and also swing highs from last Thursday's trading. That level came in at 15812.16. The price is now trading at 15826, up 1.08% on the day.

One day of CPI selling but the market is discounting it as a one off.

Don't fight CIty Hall.

  • Nvidia is now up 1.77%
  • Super Micro Computer is up 10.82%
  • Meta is up 2.39%
  • Amazon is up 1.20%
  • Celsius is surging by 4.38%
  • Russell 2000 is up 2.46%
  • Ark Innovation is up 5.35%
  • Netflix is up 4.14%
  • Coinbase is up 13.59%