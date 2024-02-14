The NASDAQ index is testing - now moving above - the earlier high for the day and also swing highs from last Thursday's trading. That level came in at 15812.16. The price is now trading at 15826, up 1.08% on the day.
One day of CPI selling but the market is discounting it as a one off.
Don't fight CIty Hall.
- Nvidia is now up 1.77%
- Super Micro Computer is up 10.82%
- Meta is up 2.39%
- Amazon is up 1.20%
- Celsius is surging by 4.38%
- Russell 2000 is up 2.46%
- Ark Innovation is up 5.35%
- Netflix is up 4.14%
- Coinbase is up 13.59%