The NASDAQ index is up over 520 points. The price is currently up 520 points or 3.04% at 17667. The NASDAQ is above its 50-hour moving average and also stretching above the 38.2% retracement of the last move lower at 17647.85. On the topside, the 100-hour moving average and 50% retracement are near 17840.
Meanwhile, the S&P index is back above its 100-hour moving average at 5537.90.
After the close, some of the earnings:
- Arm (ARM)
- Qualcomm (QCOM)
- Carvana (CVNA)
- Lam Research (LRCX)
- Western Digital (WDC)
3:08 PM ET: The dollar is moving a little lower:
- EURUSD is above the 200 day MA at 1.0818 but below the 100 hour MA at 1.0834
- USDJPY: The USDJPY is back below the 50% of the move up from December low at 151.09. The current price trades at 150.29. Next support at 150.00 followed by a swing area at 149.20 to 149.65
- GBPUSD is now back above the 100 hour MA at 1.28522. Staying above is more bullish. The current price is at 1.28612. On the upside the 200-hour moving averages at 1.2880.
And as the Fed Chair finishes, the stocks give up some of the gains.
S&P is up 87 points or 1.61% at 5523.60. The asset is up 461 points or 2.70% at 17611.27.