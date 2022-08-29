Natural gas is one of the most watched commodity in the financial world, these days.

Some would claim that there is some news driven hype around this asset, and it may be time to look at technical hints, such as a failed breakout above resistance and the inability, so far, to capture the $10 round number

The volume profile and the EMA20 on the daily timeframe, is guiding this short trade idea, whereby the reward vs risk, makes the trade legit, IMHO

To mitigate risk, professional traders typically scale out of trades with a number of partial profit taking and exits. I show where to consider doing that according to the technical junctions shown in the below technical analysis video for natural gas futures, applicable starting 29 August, 2022.

Trade natural gas at your own risk only. Visit ForexLive.com for technical analysis on a variety of financial assets.