A trade idea can come from very simple setups that have 2 distinct things:

A reason for the trade (technical analysis or fundamental analysis).

A defined risk vs. reward setup.

In this video you can see how a trading idea on Natural Gas futures came from a simple upward channel that could be seen as a bearish flag pattern, which generally indicates a further downward move to follow after a breakout. So, this gives the reason for the trading opportunity.

Next, you will see how you can define and limit your risk based on different parameters. You can be more conservative increasing your stop loss distance and putting it behind strong levels sacrificing some reward, or you can be more aggressive and look for an immediate momentum in your favour with a tighter stop loss that increases the risk to reward ratio.

Watch the video below to learn how to find and structure a trading idea on natural gas futures Futures or a futures contract represents a legal agreement to buy or sell a security or asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Of note, the parties are not known to each other.These transactions usually involve commodities or other securities involving the buying and selling for a forward or predetermined price.Futures also adhere to a delivery date, which specifies the date of delivery and payment. Relative to other forms of investing futures are much more complex, as they involve specified and non-flexible parameters.Futures Trading ExplainedFutures contracts are negotiated at exchanges that act as a unified marketplace for both buyers and sellers. Buyers of contracts represent long position holders, while selling parties constitute short position holders.Both parties risk their counterparty walking away if the price goes against them. As such, the contract can involve both parties incurring a margin of the value of the contract with a mutually trusted third party.This margin can range substantially, depending on the current volatility of the market of the security being traded.Futures can be incredibly risky and are the textbook definition of market speculation. A trader who predicts that the price of an asset will move in a certain direction can contract to buy or sell it in the future at a price.If this prediction is correct, the trader will profit. If the prediction is incorrect there will be losses. Futures trading is considered an advanced type of trading that requires prior knowledge and understanding.For this reason, retail traders will seldom be afforded access to futures trading by brokers without first undergoing specific questions or account requirements. Read this Term on 30 Nov, 2022

Oscilators and moving averages for Natural Gas futures as of 10 Nov, 2022:

Natural Gas oscillators

Natual Gas futures moving averages