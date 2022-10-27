The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term is pushing to a new low. The low has reached 0.99633. The 0.99515 is the next downside target for the pair.

That level represents the 50% midpoint of the range since the September high.

It also is the swing low going back to July 14, and the cycle low at the time on the first break below parity in 2022.

Just below that level sits the rising 100 hour MA which is currently at 0.9944 currently (and moving higher). Finally the 38.2% of the move up from the low last week comes in at 0.99442.

There should be some stall near the area betwen 0.99442 and 0.99515, with stops on a break below.

Working in the favor of the sellers technically is the price has been able to close the last 5 hourly bars below the 1.0000 parity level. The last corrective high on the last hourly bar stalled at 0.99949 just short of that level. Sellers leaned.

Admittedly, the price decline is not running. The iniital move lower on the ECB rate decision reached 0.99715 shortly after the decision. The corrective high reached all the way up to 1.0043 on the rebound before stepping back to the downside. Nevertheless, the sellers are winning in the short term, but they DO have work to do. Get and stay below 0.99515 (and through 0.9944) would be the next job to be completed.

