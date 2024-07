The broader US indices are trading to new at session highs. For the S&P index it just reached a new high of 5569.19. That is just 2-3 points short of the 100-hour moving average at 5571.79.. Getting and staying above that moving average would tilt the technical bias more to the upside.

S&P index looks to test its 100 hour moving average

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq index is up 306 points or 1.73% at 18032.48. It is back above its 200-hour moving average at 17934.17 but still remains below its 100 hour moving average at 18212.01.