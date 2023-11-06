The USD is higher vs all major currencies except the CHF

The USD is making new highs versus a number of the major currencies including the:

EUR

GBP

JPY

The USD is near highs versus the CAD, AUD and NZD.

The greenback is only lower versus the CHF (by -0.02%).

Although the dollar is higher don't get too excited. Looking at the trading ranges for the major currencies versus their 22 day average (around a month of trading), the ranges are below the averages with the EURUSD range only 44% of what is normal, the AUDUSD only 56% and the NZDUSD only 61%. So price action is somewhat limited.

US yields are a catalyst for the greenback's rise after last week's declines: