The USD is making new highs versus a number of the major currencies including the:
- EUR
- GBP
- JPY
The USD is near highs versus the CAD, AUD and NZD.
The greenback is only lower versus the CHF (by -0.02%).
Although the dollar is higher don't get too excited. Looking at the trading ranges for the major currencies versus their 22 day average (around a month of trading), the ranges are below the averages with the EURUSD range only 44% of what is normal, the AUDUSD only 56% and the NZDUSD only 61%. So price action is somewhat limited.
US yields are a catalyst for the greenback's rise after last week's declines:
- 2 year 4.942%, +11.1 basis points
- 5 year 4.608% +12.1 basis points
- 10 year 4.661% +10.4 basis points
- 30 year 4.829% +7.7 basis points