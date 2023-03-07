All the major currencies are making new lows vs the USD.

EURUSD: The EURUSD traded to a new low of 1.0573. That takes the price below a swing area between 1.0576 and 1.0585. The 1.0585 level was the low price from last Friday. Can the price now stay below that level?

EURUSD falls below the swing area.

USDJPY: The USDJPY moved to a new high and in the process tested the high from February 28 at 136.912. The high just reached 136.92. On the downside, the price traded above its 100 day moving average 136.537. Recall from last week, the price moved above the 100 day moving average on Thursday on a few occasions, but could not sustain momentum above that moving average. Stay above the 100 day moving average is important in order to keep the bias firmly in control of the buyers.

On the top side the high price from last week at 137.097 followed by the 200 day moving average at 137.368 are targets.

USDJPY moving away from the 100 day moving average

GBPUSD: The GBPUSD is traded to a new session low and moving further away from the 200 day moving average at 1.19115. Sellers taking more control below that level. The next target comes against the low price from January at 1.1840. The current price is trading at 1.1863.

GBPUSD falls toward the swing low from January at 1.1840

USDCHF: The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, is traded to a new high in getting closer to its falling 100 day moving average of 0.9426. The high price reached 0.9413 just 13 pips short of that key moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and other financial data. level. Recall from last week, the high price reached 0.94401 when the moving average was at 0.9446. Sellers leaned ahead of that moving average level. Can the price extend above the moving average is time?

USDCHF gets closer to its 100 day moving average

USDCAD: The USDCAD moved to a new high at 1.37432 that takes price to the highest level since November 4 when the high price reached 1.3750. The high price from November 3 reached 1.3806. The move to the upside took the price above the December highs at 1.3702. That level (down to 1.3700) is now close support.

AUDUSD: The AUDUSD moved to a new session low at 0.6593. . The swing low from November 21 reached 0.65845. That is the next target on the downside. Move below that level, and the 61.8% retracement of the move up from the October low, comes in at 0.65468.

NZDUSD: The NZDUSD is now below the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the October low at 0.6145. It is also below the low price from February at 0.6131. The low price has now reached 0.61217. That's the lowest level going back to November 23. The next key target comes in at 0.6100 followed by a swing area between 0.6055 and 0.60844.. The 50% midpoint of the move up from the October low comes in at 0.60242.