EURUSD looks toward 1.1000

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, be Read this Term is trading to a new session low and process has moved toward the next support area above and below the 1.1000 level. The price has reached 1.1004. There is a support area between 1.0998 to 1.10068.

The 38.2% retracement of the move up from April 9 comes in at 1.09943. The low price from Thursday came in at 1.0985 and the low from Friday reached 1.0965. Those are all downside target on further selling.

Stay below the 200 and 100 hour moving averages at 1.1021 and 1.1031 respectively are now short-term risk for a sellers looking for more downside