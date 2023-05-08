The EURUSD is trading to a new session low and process has moved toward the next support area above and below the 1.1000 level. The price has reached 1.1004. There is a support area between 1.0998 to 1.10068.
The 38.2% retracement of the move up from April 9 comes in at 1.09943. The low price from Thursday came in at 1.0985 and the low from Friday reached 1.0965. Those are all downside target on further selling.
Stay below the 200 and 100 hour moving averages at 1.1021 and 1.1031 respectively are now short-term risk for a sellers looking for more downside