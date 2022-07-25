USDCAD takes back the gains made on Friday

The USDCAD is looking to take back all the gains seen from the sharp rise on Friday and continuation run higher in the Asian session today.

Recall from Friday, the pair found support buyers against the swing low from June 28th near 1.28185. The low price reached 1.28214 and started the run higher.

That move to the upside saw the pair take back broken levels/areas including:

1.2837 to 1.2842 swing area

1.2853 to 1.28584 swing area

The 100 hour MA (blue line)

A wider swing area between 1.28929 to 1.29073, and yet another

Swing area between 1.29287 to 1.29363.

Those areas were not unusual given the up and down price action that formed the original bottom from June 27 to July 4th along with the trading that took place during last week. There were consolidation within the same area, but clear swing areas were established that led to the roadmap higher on Friday (the levels were broken leading to more buying on the breaks), and the roadmap lower in trading today (the level were broken leading to more selling).

What did not happen on Friday and again today, is the price could not get above the 200 hour MA (green line in the chart above - currently at 1.29502) or the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the July 14 high (at 1.29747).

The inability to get above THOSE levels, followed by the re-breaking of the aforementioned levels, have led to more selling as the buyers were disappointed, and an increasing number of buyers turned back to sellers.

I spoke to the USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a “Commodity Pair”, as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it’s important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a “Commodity Pair”, as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it’s important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term in a video on Friday which was spurred on by a trade recommendation from Bank of America. At the time the price was trading around 1.2863. I agreed with their trade as the price had moved from the low in June, had broken above 1.2842 and 1.2858. Indeed the price action continued higher on Friday, moved higher again in early trading today and peaked at 1.2934.

However, the 200 hour MA remained elusive, and that disappointment started the run back to the downside.

What next?

Needless to say the lows down to 1.28185 if broken would open the door for further selling.

If that does not happen, we are back at the very beginning of the hold on Friday where the price had to "take back" the swing levels once again. They don't go away. They just become harder hurdles to get back through given the failure on the first attempt.