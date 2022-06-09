The AUDUSD is moving to a new session low into the US close and in the process is dipping below the 38.2% of teh move up from the May 12 low at 0.7109. The low price has reached 0.70956 so far. The next target comes in at 0.7071. Below that the 50% at 0.70555 would be eyed.

For the NZDUSD it is already below its 50% midpoint at 0.6395, after the corrective high today, briefly moved above the topside trend line only to fail on the break. The move lower also took the pair below a swing area between 0.6408 and 0.64167. That level is now close risk. Stay below is more bearish in the new trading day.