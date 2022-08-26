NZDUSD moves to a new low going back to July 19

The NZDUSD NZD/USD The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world's seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world's most traded currency and the NZD being the tenth. What Affects the NZD/USD? The NZD/USD is offered at virtually every retail forex brokerage and is a common pair for traders to have experience with. The pair moves on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of milk powder, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such help move the currency pair. Other factors of note for the NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a primary role in the direction of the currency pair with both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely monitored by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of abruptly moving the NZD/USD, which can oscillate much more than other normal pairs. - like other pairs - saw dollar selling after the core PCE data - take the pair move up to test the 200 hour MA. Sellers leaned keeping the pair steady.

Chair Powell came along and the comments caught hawks attention today.

The price moved below the 100 hour MA (blue line at 0.61965). The pair has more recently moved below the swing area of recent lows between 0.6155 and 0.6165. That area is now close risk. The price currently trades at 0.6153.

Is there room to the downside?

The 0.6123 to 0.6131 is an old swing area. Below that, and traders start to focus on the lows for the year all the way down to 0.6096 and then 0.60593.

Powell had a more seriousness to his comments today, and that stronger resolve has the USD in favor. It also has weakened the stocks which leads to risk-off flows in pairs like the NZDUSD. Sellers in control.