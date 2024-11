Not to jinx the market 16 minutes to the close but the Russell 2000 is on pace for a record close. Currently the price is at 2451.64 up 45.97 points or 1.91%. The all-time high close going back to November 5, 2021 is at 2442.74.

So there's a 9-point cushion between now and the 4 PM closing level. Today may be the day.

PS the all-time high intraday price was breached today at 2458.85. The current price is just below that level in 2451.64, but the intraday high price reached 2466.48