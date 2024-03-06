🚀 NVDA's skyrocketing journey & future price forecast 🌟

Bringing you a new analysis of NVIDIA's (NVDA) impressive journey and what the future holds for this tech giant. 📈 Someone curious in one of our groups asked about NVDA's direction, sparking me to share insights using what I call the "Levitan Method". Back when NVDA was at $122 to its low on $108 , I made a call to buy the dip, and buy big, applying a Fibonacci series buying the 'Levitan Dip Buying Method' strategy as prices dropped, targeting a long entry price of a weighted average series of buys. Fast forward, NVDA astonishingly hit $874 pre-market!

In the above video, we delve deep into NVIDIA's technical analysis, witnessing a potential cup and handle formation and a bullish flag on a weekly timeframe, suggesting an extremely bullish market sentiment. NVIDIA, dubbed the "AI Guru" and "Silicon Sheriff of the Magnificent Seven", has seen recent short-sellers facing dire consequences as the stock continues its upward trajectory. 📊

My NVDA techical analysis predicts possible resistance around the $1050 to $1100 mark , considering measured moves, pivotal historical lows, and the psychological appeal of round numbers. With NVDA is heading, seemingly, towards the $1000 mark, we discuss strategies for risk mitigation and profit-taking, emphasizing the importance of cautious trading around these levels.

This analysis is not just about charts; it's about understanding market psychology, strategic trading, and the excitement surrounding one of the tech sector's brightest stars. Follow ForexLive.com for additional views and updates 🌠

Disclaimer: This video is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Always conduct your own research and consult with a financial advisor before making investment decisions regarding Nvidia stock.