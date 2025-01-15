TradeCompass: Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Analysis – 15 January 2025

Financial Instrument: Nvidia Stock (NVDA)

Price at the Time of Analysis: $131.50 (premarket session)

Key Levels and Trade Scenarios for Nvidia Stock Today

Bullish Above: $132.89

Why Bullish Above:

If Nvidia stock rises above $132.89, the price will clear yesterday's Point of Control (POC) and VWAP, as well as the VWAP from two days ago. Additionally, it will break above the first upper standard deviation of yesterday's VWAP, signaling strong bullish momentum.

Bullish Profit Targets for Nvidia Stock Today:

$133.18 – A quick partial profit target for risk mitigation, just under the POC of January 13. $133.93 – Another target below the first upper standard deviation of yesterday's VWAP. $135.62 – A later target just under the second upper standard deviation of yesterday's VWAP and below the POC and VWAP of January 10.

Bearish Below: $130.30

Why Bearish Below:

A move below $130.30 places the price under yesterday's Value Area Low (VAL). This would mark the third test of that area after two tests yesterday, indicating increased selling pressure.

Bearish Profit Targets for Nvidia Stock Today:

$129.24 – An initial target for partial profit-taking. $127.44 – A deeper target just above the third lower standard deviation of yesterday's VWAP.

Educational Insights for Nvidia Stock Traders

VWAP in Nvidia Stock Analysis

The Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a vital tool for identifying institutional activity and dynamic support and resistance levels in NVDA stock trading.

How to Use VWAP Today: Monitor VWAP and its standard deviations to assess the strength of market trends. A break above VWAP indicates bullish sentiment, while a move below VWAP suggests bearish pressure. Combine VWAP with POC and VAL levels for accurate trade entries and exits in NVDA stock analysis today .



Value Area in Nvidia Stock Today

Why Value Area Levels Are Important:

The Value Area highlights the price range where most trading occurred, providing key levels for planning trades. Bullish Strategy: Look for long entries near the VAL and target the VAH or higher levels. Bearish Strategy: Consider short positions near the VAH, aiming for the VAL or lower levels. Combine Value Area levels with VWAP and Delta analysis to strengthen trading decisions in Nvidia stock trading today .

Disclaimer

This Nvidia stock analysis is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Trading in stocks, including NVDA, involves risks and may not be suitable for all investors. Always manage your risk carefully and trade responsibly.

This Nvidia stock analysis provides a structured "compass" for navigating today’s market. Use the outlined bullish and bearish thresholds to anticipate price movements, while integrating partial profit-taking strategies to optimize risk and reward.