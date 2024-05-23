Shares of Nvidia are trading up close to $100 or 10.5% at $1050. The last time the price has traded with such gains was back in February after the last earnings report when the shares moved up 16.4%. Another big move in Nvidia was a near 25% move after earnings back in May 2023
Prior to the earnings release yesterday, markets were pricing in an 8% move. The price action today has surpassed that expectations.
Shares are trading at a new record high.
After the big moves last quarter - and back in March 2023 - the price momentum continued for the next few days before the price consolidated and corrected modestly.
There have been upwards of 24 price adjustments.
- Goldman Sachs: Raises PT to USD 1,200 (prev. 1,100) and keeps a 'Buy' rating.
- JPMorgan: Raises PT to USD 1,150 (prev. 850) and keeps an 'Overweight' rating.
- Mizuho: Raises PT to USD 1,180 (prev. 1,000) and keeps a 'Buy' rating.
- Wolfe Research: Raises PT to USD 1,250 (prev. 1,200) and keeps an 'Outperform' rating.
- Barclays: Raises PT to USD 1,200 (prev. 1,100) and keeps an 'Overweight' rating.
- Wells Fargo: Raises PT to USD 1,250 (prev. 1,150) and keeps an 'Overweight' rating.
- Melius Research: Raises PT to USD 1,250 (prev. 1,125) and keeps a 'Buy' rating.
- Citi: Raises PT to USD 1,260 (prev. 1,030) and keeps a 'Buy' rating.
- Cantor Fitzgerald: Raises PT to USD 1,400 (prev. 1,200) and keeps an 'Overweight' rating.
- KeyBanc: Raises PT to USD 1,300 (prev. 1,200) and keeps an 'Overweight' rating.
- UBS: Raises PT to USD 1,200 (prev. 1,150) and keeps a 'Buy' rating.
- Evercore ISI: Raises PT to USD 1,310 (prev. 1,160) and keeps an 'Outperform' rating.
- BofA: Raises PT to USD 1,320 (prev. 1,100) and keeps a 'Buy' rating.
- Stifel: Raises PT to USD 1,140 (prev. 1,085) and keeps a 'Buy' rating.
- Piper Sandler: Raises PT to USD 1,200 (prev. 1,050) and keeps an 'Overweight' rating.
- Benchmark: Raises PT to USD 1,350 (prev. 1,000) and keeps a 'Buy' rating.
- Susquehanna: Raises PT to USD 1,200 (prev. 1,100) and keeps a 'Positive' rating.
- Needham: Raises PT to USD 1,200 (prev. 850) and keeps a 'Buy' rating.