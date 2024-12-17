Updated Perspective for NVDA Stock Holders and Potential Buyers.

Recent order flow data of NVDA stock suggests that the selling pressure has been more dominant than buying over the last sequence of bars. While there have been occasional positive deltas—indicating brief periods where buyers stepped in—the overall tone still skews slightly bearish. This environment may feel discouraging to current NVDA holders, as it implies that near-term price action could drift lower or remain under pressure until a stronger base of buyers confidently emerges.

However, for longer-term holders or those looking to initiate a position, such periods of heightened selling can sometimes present attractive entry points—provided that one waits for signs that demand is stabilizing. In the data shown, we’ve seen that selling pressure, though persistent, has not been entirely relentless. In other words, some buyers have been active, possibly absorbing shares at lower levels and preventing a total breakdown. Still, that absorbtion seems to be temporary.

NVDA stock dierctional scoring by our AI: From an orderflow perspective, heavy and persistent selling pressure tends to indicate an underlying bearish sentiment. Although there are hints of buyer interest at certain points, the larger narrative still tilts toward the sell side dominance.

NVDA stock and its price prediction - we asked our AI

AI Prediction Scores (-10 to 10):

-10 would mean overwhelmingly bearish with no sign of relief.

would mean neutral, balanced buying and selling. +10 would mean overwhelmingly bullish with buyers clearly in control.

Given the data, we do see that sellers have mostly controlled the flow, but there are some sporadic signs of buying support that prevent a full “crater” scenario. Therefore, the appropriate rating would lean negative, but not at the extreme end.

NVDA stock score is now at: -4

This indicates a moderately bearish orderflow context. Sellers appear to hold the upper hand, but there is enough sporadic buying interest to suggest the possibility of stabilization or at least some attempts at a rebound—just not enough to shift the balance to neutral or positive.

Where Might a Next Buy Zone Be (for the short term swing trader)?

A logical approach would be to look for key support levels where trading volume historically clustered and where order flow patterns show reduced selling and steady or improving cumulative delta. Based on the displayed chart and given the recent environment, a potential buy zone could be near 127.00-126.50, or slightly below where recent selling pressure paused. If price trades into this region and we start to see fewer aggressive sellers hitting the bid and more stable or positive delta prints at these levels, it could mark a worthwhile spot to consider scaling into a position.

Next Steps for the short term swing trader:

Monitor the reaction around the 127.00-126.50 area.

Look for smaller bursts of green (positive delta) that suggest buyers are stepping in more confidently.

Confirm stability by watching if cumulative delta stops trending downward and begins to level off or turn positive.

Remember, this is not a guarantee of a turnaround—merely an educated point of interest based on current order flow dynamics. If aggressive selling persists at these levels, remain cautious. But if signs of absorption and stability emerge, this zone could offer an improved risk/reward scenario for those seeking to build a position in NVDA.

Detailed Breakdown of the Two-Attempt Strategy (Swapped Attempts):

Attempt 1 of 2 for NVDA stock dip buying (The Smaller, Tighter Initial Position):

Buy the dip Nvidia stock, 1st attempt (take partial quicker)

Buy Orders: First buy order at approximately $127.27 (20 shares) Second buy order at approximately $122.42 (40 shares) If both orders fill, total position: 60 shares at a weighted average entry of about $124.04 .

Stop Loss: Around $120.69 , risking roughly $3.35 per share if fully filled.

Profit Target: Near $198.45

Reward-to-Risk (RR): About 20:1—a high potential return versus risk.

Attempt 2 of 2 of NVDA stock dip buying (The Graduated/Dollar-Cost Averaging “The Whale Method”):

NVDA stock buy the dip - 2nd attempt buy zone

Buy Orders: First buy at approximately $109.85 (20 shares) Second buy at approximately $105.46 (40 shares) Third buy at approximately $101.65 (60 shares) If all three orders fill, total position: 120 shares with a weighted average entry of about $104.29 .

Stop Loss: Around $99.07 , risking about $5.21 per share on the full position.

Profit Target: About $198.14

Reward-to-Risk (RR): Approximately 18:1, still highly attractive if the trade works out.

Key Points: