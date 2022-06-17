NZDUSD trades between the 100/200 hour MAs

The NZDUSD NZD/USD The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world's seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world's most traded currency and the NZD being the tenth. What Affects the NZD/USD? The NZD/USD is offered at virtually every retail forex brokerage and is a common pair for traders to have experience with. The pair moves on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of milk powder, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such help move the currency pair. Other factors of note for the NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a primary role in the direction of the currency pair with both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely monitored by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of abruptly moving the NZD/USD, which can oscillate much more than other normal pairs. - like other pairs vs the USD yesterday - saw the pair shoot higher. The move extended above the 100 and 200 hour MAs, and for this pair also extended briefly above the 50% retracement at 0.63857.

However, going into the close yesterday, the price rotated lower to the 200 hour MA closing near that MA barometer.

In the US session today, the price moved lower. After initially finding support near a swing area neat 0.6311, the pair bounced, before rotating back down through the 0.6311 level toward the lower 100 hour MA (blue line) at 0.6277.

The low moved through that MA , but rebounded back above and is currently trading between the 100 hour MA below and the 200 hour MA above and near the 0.6311 swing level. The price is within a neutral technical area, awaiting the next shove.

Next week, traders will be eying the MAs for bias clues. Move above the 200 hour MA is more bullish. Move below the 100 hour MA is more bearish.

With focus mostly driven by what the USD does of late, on the calendar is existing home sales on Tuesday. Existing home sales account for 80% or so of home sales. So it will be an important barometer for the health of that sector as rates soar. This week Housing starts and building permits all declined sharply.

Fed speak will also be a focus, with Fed Chair Powell. testifying on Capitol Hill on Wednesday and Thursday being the highlight. .