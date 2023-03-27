NZDUSD below 100/20 hour MA and trend line. Bearish.

The NZDUSD NZD/USD The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world’s seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world’s most The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world’s seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world’s most Read this Term has experienced several short-lived up and down moves over the past few weeks. On the upside, the price has occasionally surpassed the rising 100-day moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term (see higher blue step line and red shaded areas) but ultimately lost momentum and sharply reversed. The most recent break higher occurred on Thursday, with the high price stalling against a topside trendline, prompting sellers to lean in.

On the downside, recent lows have found support at progressively higher levels (see green numbered circles). Friday's decline and today's Asian session low both stalled against that upward-sloping trendline. However, during the London morning session today, the price broke below this trendline, shifting the technical bias further in favor of sellers. The underside of the broken trendline is currently around 0.6197 (approximately 0.6200), and staying below this level in the short term keeps sellers firmly in control. A move above this level could trigger corrective upside probing on the failed break (close risk for sellers now).

The short-term bearish bias is reinforced by the price falling back below the converging 100 and 200-hour moving averages near 0.6218. Although the price has fluctuated around these moving averages since March 15, with the price now below both the moving averages and the upward-sloping trendline, sellers have the upper hand and remain in control. Downside targets include last week's swing low at 0.6166 and the 200-day moving average at 0.6158.