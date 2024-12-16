THe NZDUSD has seen up and down and up again price action today.

The most recent move higher has seen the pair extend back above the high of a swing area floor on the daily chart at 0.5772 and also briefly above the 100-hour MA at 0.5780. Buyers are trying to make a play BUT they need to get and stay above the 100 bar MA to give the buyers more confidence. That is the bare minimum if the buyers are to take back some comfort..

ON a move higher the next target would be at 0.57964 and then the falling 200 hour MA at 0.5814. If the price cannot get above those levels, the sellers are still in play.