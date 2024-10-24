Yesterday's Price Action

Yesterday, the NZD/USD followed the USD's upward momentum, breaking below the swing area support between 0.6031 and 0.60387. This move propelled the pair to a low of 0.59976, just shy of the psychologically significant 0.6000 level.

Today's Market Dynamics

Today, the price rebounded, retesting the swing area resistance (0.6031-0.60387), but sellers leaned against the low of that area in the early US session. The selling has taken the price back toward the 0.6000 target. The low reached 0.6007.

Key Levels to Watch:

Resistance: 0.6031-0.60387 (swing area)

On a break higher, the next target: 0.60509 (61.8% retracement of August's uptrend)

Support: Psychological support comes in at 0.6000. A move below that level will target a swing area between 0.5970 and 0.5983.

Market Implications of the price action today