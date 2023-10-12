The NZDUSD has fallen to moving average support after the stronger-than-expected US CPI data. The NZDUSD and the AUDUSD are battling each other for the biggest mover vs the greenback with a move of about 1.2%.

That move (to the downside) has now seen the pair approach the 200 bar MA on the 4-hour chart at 0.5940. Sellers now have a choice. Do they stretch for a break with the swing area between 0.5879 to 0.5894 as the next target? Or is it time to call off the sellers and look for a rebound with the 100 bar MA on the 4-hour chart at 0.59613 as the next target that if rebroken to the upside, would increase the bullish bias?

Key level for buyers and sellers.