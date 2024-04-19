The NZDUSD has found a swing area support this week between 0.5851 and 0.58699. The trader also found swing area resistance at another swing area between 0.5933 and 0.5941. Those extremes helped to confined the ups and downs this week. Admittedly, with the price trading to new lows for the year and the lows going back to November, the sellers are more in control. However the support swing area held on three separate runts the downside, suggesting that buyers are interested at the area.

In this video I take a look at the pair from a technical perspective and outline the key levels in play.