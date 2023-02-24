In the case of this currency pair, the price fell below the moving averages, corrected up to the levels and has continued its run to the downside. The low price has reached 0.61503. You can see the price action on the 5 minute chart above. The 100 and 200 day MAs are overlayed on that chart.
What now?
Looking at the daily chart below, the price is approaching the 38.2% of the move up from the October 2022 low. That level comes in at 0.61453 (the low reached 0.61503 so far). A move below that retracement would open the door for a move toward 0.6056 over times.
What traders who are short and looking for more downside, would not want to see is a move back above the 100/200 day MAs. That ship has sailed on the break. Moving back above would discourage the sellers looking for a more sustained tilt and move to the downside going forward.