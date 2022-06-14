NZDUSD is down for the 8th consecutive day

The NZDUSD NZD/USD The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world's seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world's most traded currency and the NZD being the tenth. What Affects the NZD/USD? The NZD/USD is offered at virtually every retail forex brokerage and is a common pair for traders to have experience with. The pair moves on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of milk powder, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such help move the currency pair. Other factors of note for the NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a primary role in the direction of the currency pair with both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely monitored by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of abruptly moving the NZD/USD, which can oscillate much more than other normal pairs. Read this Term - like other pairs vs the USD - is on a downward streak. For the NZDUSD it is working on its 8th consecutive day to the downside. The move lower has taken the price from 0.6575 on June 3 to the low of 0.6218 today so far. Yesterday the price closed at 0.62589. Stay below that level is more bearish

The move to the downside has pushed the price toward the May low which bottomed at 0.6212 on May 13. That is also the low for the year. The low price on May 12 was at 0.62164. Getting below both those levels would open up the door for further downside momentum. The low price just reached 0.6218 – just above those levels and trades at 0.6224 currently.

Looking at the hourly chart, what helped the downside momentum today (and kept the sellers in firm control), was that the corrective move to the upside did stall against a swing area between 0.62748 at 0.6292. The high price also retested the underside of a broken channel trendline and held that level (see hourly chart above). The sellers pushed lower after that test and hold. Bearish.

What would hurt the bearish bias today?

With the price testing the 2022 low, there could be dip buyers against the level with stops on a break below. Holding the level, and moving above the low from yesterday at 0.6245 would likely lead to a rotation back to the upside as the double bottom and failure to keep the extension lower going starts to weigh on the shorts after the sharp move seen over the last 8 trading days.

Absent that, however, and the sellers remain in full control.

Taking a broader look at the daily chart, on a break below the 2022 low, the next downside target would be a swing area from April and May 2020 between 0.6155 and 0.61748. Move below that level and traders will start to look toward 0.6070 to 0.6092 - another modest swing area.

NZDUSD tests the 2022 low