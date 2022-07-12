The RBNZ is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points to 2.5% from 2.0% at 10 PM ET today (Wednesday in New Zealand). The hike will be the 6th in a row which has seen the rate move up from 0.25% to 2.5%. The last 2 hikes have been 50 basis points. The first 3 were 25 basis points.

For previews of the decision, click here and here. Adam points out that Credit Agricole speculates that the risk is that the central bank lowers the OCR peak/terminal rate.

The NZDUSD is off its floor, but still below hourly MAs

The NZDUSD NZD/USD The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world's seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world's most traded currency and the NZD being the tenth. What Affects the NZD/USD? The NZD/USD is offered at virtually every retail forex brokerage and is a common pair for traders to have experience with. The pair moves on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of milk powder, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such help move the currency pair. Other factors of note for the NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a primary role in the direction of the currency pair with both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely monitored by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of abruptly moving the NZD/USD, which can oscillate much more than other normal pairs. Read this Term is trading near it's lowest level since May 24, 2020 week going into the meeting. That low was reached yesterday at 0.6096. The low price today was just above that level at 0.6099.

Looking at the hourly chart, the price has not had a closing bar above its 200 hour moving average since June 27 (green line in the chart above).

Last week on Friday, the price spiked above that moving average line only to close below it on the 2 consecutive hourly bars that moved above. Prior to that, the price had not traded above the 200 hour moving average since June 28 where it once again it failed to close above that moving average line. Currently the 200 hour moving average comes in at 0.61751. Getting above that level after the rate decision will be needed to increase the bullish bias.

Ahead of the 200 hour moving average the lower 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart above) currently comes in at 0.61536. That moving average has seen a number of breaks over the last 10 trading days. However momentum has eventually faded before the aforementioned 200 hour moving average (green line)

As a result, going into the interest rate decision, if the price can move above the 200 hour moving average, that would tilt the bias more in the direction of the buyers at least in the short-term. Absent that and the buyers are not winning. The sellers remain in full control.

Conversely, on the downside, moving below last week's low at 0.61236 followed by the swing lows from yesterday and today between 0.6096 and 0.6099 would have traders pushing even lower. The sellers would be in firm control as the trend continues and starts to work at the 2020 lows. In the 2020 Covid year, the low for the NZDUSD reached all the way down to 0.5466. So there is still a lot of room to roam on the downside on further/more weakness.