The NZDUSD traded above and below the 100-day MA this week but above the 200-day MA (green line) into the mid-week RBNZ rate decision. The central bank cut rates by 50 basis points and that sent the pair below the 61.8% but buyers came in against the 61.8% retracement. The subsequent bounce off the low on Wednesday saw the price move back to the 200-day MA where sellers leaned, putting a lid on the pair.

There was one last move lower which took out the 61.8% and the low for the week, but quickly failed.

That led to a run back higher and back between, the 200-day MA at 0.6095, and the 100 day MA above at 0.61215. That is where the price is now.

Coming into the this week, the 100 and 200-day moving averages were key levels on the downside. As we end the week and look to next week, the same 100/200 day MAs will be key levels once again.

If the price moves above the 100-day MA on the topside, I would expect more upside probing with traders targeting 0.6167 to 0.61795 as the next target area. Move above and there will be more upside momentum.

Conversely, if the 200-day MA is broken on the downside, I woudl expect more downside mometum with traders once again targeting the 61.8% retracement at 0.60509. Move below and there should be more downside momentum.