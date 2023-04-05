NZDUSD stalled near topside swing area on daily chart

The RBNZ's larger-than-expected 50 BPs rate hike initially boosted the NZDUSD today, with the price breaking above a topside trendline on the hourly chart below, and spiking to a high of 0.63765 (entering a high-risk zone between 0.6363 and 0.63948 – see the daily chart above). However, buyers soon turned into sellers, reversing the uptrend and even pushing the price lower. PS. in my RBNZ rate decision preview post yesterday, I outlined this higher swing area as a key target (see the post here).

NZDUSD on the hourly chart

The subsequent price action dipped to 0.6284, nearing the rising 100-hour moving average (0.62768 at the time), before bouncing back (see smooth blue line on the hourly chart above).

The subsequent rally brought the price back to the old trendline, where sellers leaned.



What's next?



Before revisiting the topside trendline, NZDUSD NZD/USD The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world’s seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world’s most The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world’s seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world’s most Read this Term's volatile action briefly took it down to the 100-day moving average (0.62978), where buyers stepped in and pushed the price toward the trendline (0.6331).

As a result, staying above both the 100-hour and 100-day moving averages favors buyers. However, surpassing and maintaining above 0.63312 remains a challenge that buyers must overcome. Without this, traders could face a tug-of-war between buyers at the 100-day moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term and sellers at the topside trendline.

Price action is volatile in the NZDUSD, but the technicals have settled the price between support below and resistance above.