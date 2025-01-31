The NZDUSD has broken above the 100 and 200 hour MAs now after the recent Trump headlines on tariffs. That came AFTER I finished this video. Nevertheless, the key technicals remain in play for today with a more bullish bias.

Buyers are now more in control above the 200-hour MA at 0.5665 (now support). The key old ceiling and 38.2% of the move down from the December 2024 high between 0.56837 and 0.56917 is the next key target to get to and through to increase the bullish bias for the pair today and into next week's trading.