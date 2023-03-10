NZDUSD trades between 100/200 hour MAs

The NZDUSD NZD/USD The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world's seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world's most liquid. The pair squeezed higher with the lower USD, and in the process moved above the 100 hour MA, and the 200 day MA at 0.6166. However, the run higher stalled near the 200 hour MA at 0.61737, a downward sloping trend line (near the same 0.61737), and just ahead of the 50% midpoint of the move down from March high (at 0.6179).

The price has rotated back down toward the 100 hour MA at 0.61349. The low reached 0.61419. A move below the 100 hour MA would next target the lows from February at 0.61299.

There should be support near that 100 hour MA. If it can't hold, the sellers would be more in control.