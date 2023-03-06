NZDUSD trades between the 100 and 200 day MAs

The NZDUSD NZD/USD The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world’s seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world’s most The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world’s seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world’s most Read this Term is lower on the day and in the process moved away from the 100 day MA, the 100 hour MA and the 200 hour MA. All are higher than the current level at 0.6188 with the 200 hour MA the closest target above at 0.62054, the 100 hour MA at 0.6217 and the 100 day MA at 0.6222.

The high price today extended just above the 100 day MA (by about 2 pips) at 0.62244 in the Asian session and found sellers.

The move lower reached a low at 0.61714. That took the price of the NZDUSD below the other key daily MA - the 200 day MA - at 0.61747. However, like the break of the 100 day MA, the break was by only by about 3 pips. The sellers turned to buyers.

So what now?

The close levels to eye would be the 200 hour MA at 0.62054. Stay below would keep the sellers more in play and control.

On the downside, getting below the 200 day MA at 0.61742 would increase the bearish bias, with a break of the lower trend line as a confirmation to the downside.

Overall, sellers are more in control for the NZDUSD. However, the key 200 day MA still needs to be broken and keeps the dip buyers against that level still in play.