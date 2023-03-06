The NZDUSD is lower on the day and in the process moved away from the 100 day MA, the 100 hour MA and the 200 hour MA. All are higher than the current level at 0.6188 with the 200 hour MA the closest target above at 0.62054, the 100 hour MA at 0.6217 and the 100 day MA at 0.6222.
The high price today extended just above the 100 day MA (by about 2 pips) at 0.62244 in the Asian session and found sellers.
The move lower reached a low at 0.61714. That took the price of the NZDUSD below the other key daily MA - the 200 day MA - at 0.61747. However, like the break of the 100 day MA, the break was by only by about 3 pips. The sellers turned to buyers.
So what now?
The close levels to eye would be the 200 hour MA at 0.62054. Stay below would keep the sellers more in play and control.
On the downside, getting below the 200 day MA at 0.61742 would increase the bearish bias, with a break of the lower trend line as a confirmation to the downside.
Overall, sellers are more in control for the NZDUSD. However, the key 200 day MA still needs to be broken and keeps the dip buyers against that level still in play.