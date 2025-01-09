Fundamental Overview

The USD got a boost recently from another set of hot data as the US Job Openings surprised to the upside and the prices paid index in the ISM Services PMI jumped to the highest level since 2023.

The market’s pricing didn’t change much though and Fed’s Waller yesterday kept the rate cuts hopes alive saying that the pace will be driven by inflation progress. Since the central bank has switched its focus back to inflation, the US CPI report next week should have a bigger influence on interest rates expectations than the US NFP tomorrow (barring big deviations).

On the NZD side, the RBNZ cut interest rates by 50 bps as expected at the last meeting. We haven’t got any fresh New Zealand data in the meantime, but the market continues to price in a 76% chance of a 50 bps cut in February and a total of 124 bps of easing by year end.

NZDUSD Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

NZDUSD Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that NZDUSD is consolidating near the recent lows with the 2022 low around the 0.5511 level now being very close. We have a downward trendline defining the bearish momentum. The sellers will likely continue to lean on it to position for further downside, while the buyers will look for a break higher to start targeting new highs.

NZDUSD Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

NZDUSD 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, there’s not much else we can add here as the price action remains mostly rangebound as we continue to wait for the US NFP and CPI reports. The resistance zone around the 0.5670 level will be a key level to look at if we get there in the next days.

NZDUSD Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

NZDUSD 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that the price is trading at the support zone around the 0.5590 level. The buyers will likely step in here to position for the rally into the resistance zone, while the sellers will look for the price to stay below the support to keep pushing towards the 2022 lows. The red lines define the average daily range for today.

Upcoming Catalysts

Tomorrow, we conclude the week with the US NFP report.